Soccer state championships 2017

(NEWS CENTER)-- The State Championships in high school soccer took place at Deering High School and Hampden Academy on Saturday. Here are the results

Classes A and B at Deering Memorial Field, Portland

Class A Boys

#2 Lewiston 1

#4 Portland 0 FINAL OT

Class A Girls

#1 Camden Hills 3

#1 Scarborough 2 FINAL

Class B Boys

#1 Yarmouth 2

#4 Winslow 1 FINAL

Class B Girls

#1 Yarmouth

#2 Presque Isle

Classes C and D at Hampden Academy

Class C Boys

#1 Maranacook 1

#1 Fort Kent 0 FINAL

Class C Girls

#2 Madison 0

#1 Houlton 1 FINAL

Class D Boys

#1 Bangor Christian vs. #1 Richmond

Class D Girls

#2 Ashland vs. #1 Richmond

