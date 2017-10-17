So far, no one has scored on St. Joseph's

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Not losing a game all year is one thing, but to not allow a single point to be scored by your opponent through 14 games is another.

That's what the St. Joseph's men's soccer team has achieved so far this season. As of Tuesday, the Monks were the only NCAA program -- men's or women's, in Division I, II or III -- to have not yet allowed a goal. It's something to be proud of, but the team has its sights set on achieving other milestones.

The reining GNAC champions are focused on reclaiming the title, and going further in the NCAA tournament than they did in 2016. "We've got experience," says head coach Adrian Dubois. "Last year we went to the NCAA tournament, we played some big time games, and those guys are all back." "We're just getting better every day," says midfielder Cody Elliott. "People are starting to recognize that this small school from Maine might actually be a tough opponent. I think we are just going to continue to make a name for ourselves."

Saint Joseph's College was ranked 23rd nationally in the latest D3Soccer Poll, the first time in history the program has earn national poll recognition.

The Monks play USM next at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

© 2017 WCSH-TV