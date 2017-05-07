Slugger's birthday is always a home run.

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- It was a very sunny and special day for Slugger, the mascot for the Portland Sea Dogs.

Slugger has said he turned 23-years-old today. Considering that the ball club debuted in 1994 the math makes sense.

Slugger spent his afternoon basking in the sun, riding around the entirety of Hadlock Field in a golf cart as well as taking pictures with adoring fans.

If his secret wish was for another win, it wasn't granted. Hopefully, he didn't get upset when his squad got shellacked starting in the 7th inning by the Reading Fightin Phils.

