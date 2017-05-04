LINCOLN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It's been a long journey back to the baseball field for Mattanawcook Academy senior Cameron Fournier.

His passion has always been baseball. He had been sidelined from the sport for nearly three years after a table saw accident during his sophomore year.

His hand was pushed back into the blade, cutting off his ring finger and part of his pinky while also severing other parts of his hand.

"I don't have any feeling in my ring finger and my index finger I can't bend it all," said Fournier, a pitcher and left fielder for the Lynx baseball team.

He has had two surgeries since the accident. His second one helped put a more 'natural curve' on his finger to fit a baseball glove.

Fournier said it was one of the best days of his life when he returned to the pitcher's mound.

"It's been a long time since I've been this happy playing baseball," said Fournier, "being able to get out there for the first time ever in almost three years and striking out all three players right in a row I had a hard time looking at people because I was smiling so hard."

© 2017 WCSH-TV