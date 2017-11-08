WCSH
See where Maine athletes are headed next year

Jessica Gagne, WCSH 4:11 PM. EST November 08, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- November 8 marks the start of the National Letter of Intent (early period) signing time for many athletes in Maine. Field hockey players, swimmers and softball players, to name a few, committed to college programs. Below are tweets that capture the moment some high school athletes signed on the line Wednesday.

There are more signings taking place this week! Madison Leslie and Caroline Gastonguay of St. Dominic Academy will sign on November 9. Leslie is committing to Franklin Pierce University, and Gastonguay will commit to Rollins College in Florida. Chloe Griffin of Scarborough will sign on November 9 as well, and will play softball at SNHU.

