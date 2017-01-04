Section 326: I love Tom Brady, but…

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins on January 1, 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 35-14. (Photo: Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

It’s the end of the regular season, and the Patriots and Tom Brady are sitting atop their perch, looking down at the rest of the NFL. A 14 win season in this day and age of the free-agency is nothing short of incredible. The Patriots and Brady have now done it five times in the Brady-Belichick era, an NFL record. That is insane.

But with the bye week upon us and the Pats waiting to see who their next victim will be, we need something to talk about this week. Enter the NFL MVP discussion.

I am a diehard Patriots fan as you all should know by now if you read this blog. It’s named Section 326 for a reason. But should Tom Brady by the NFL MVP, even though he missed the first four games of the season? Um…hmmm.

Let’s disregard the argument that he should be disqualified of even being in the discussion simply because of the Deflategate suspension. Joe Montana won an MVP even though he missed three games due to injury. Brady missed four. So is it possible he wins it? Sure. Will he? Maybe. Do I think he should win it? I’m leaning no. Here’s why.

If you want to argue that Tommy Terrific deserves it, the fact he has the best touchdown to interception ratio in the history of the National Football League is a fairly compelling place to start. 28 touchdowns and 2 interceptions is simply ridiculous. That’s video game-like numbers and I truly feel sorry for defenses trying to stop the Brady juggernaut.

But when you look at Brady’s overall stats, he is ranked 20th in passing yards. Now assume he passes for 250 yards a game average over the four games he missed and he moves into the top 5. But he still falls short of the one quarterback on a winning team who I think has a legitimate shot at the award…Matt Ryan.

Full disclosure…he is a fellow BC graduate, so, I have much love for Matty Ice. Since he left the Heights BC football has steadily declined into an ACC joke. As for his 2016 numbers? They are eye-popping. A 70% completion rate and nearly 5,000 passing yards is nothing to sneeze at. His passer rating is the only one higher than Brady’s and he’s thrown 38 touchdowns with only 7 interceptions. Those numbers are hard to argue with and they’ve also translated into division championship and a two seed in the NFC for the Falcons.

So do I think it’s the NFL sticking it Brady again if he doesn’t win the award? While my cynical side says of course, my cooler head is prevailing. Here’s a case where I don’t have a problem if either Brady or Ryan takes home the hardware. My heart says Brady deserves it. He went 11-1 and was virtually flawless all year.

But Ryan’s performance has turned a .500 team into a potential Super Bowl favorite with the top offense in the league. Matty Ice has indeed been very nice this year. If he wins the award there won’t be a federal investigation. Now if anybody else does (i.e Ezekiel Elliot, Dak Prescott or Aaron Rodgers) I’ll be marching to Prout’s Neck to confront our good friend the commish.

So while I will love you forever Tom, I will end things with a stirring rendition of the BC fight song. I hope the Pats don’t revoke my season tickets.

For Boston, for Boston we sing our proud refrain…(fine, I’ll stop here. I’ll assume you don’t want to hear the rest of it.)

