PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One of the top attractions at Hadlock Field other than watching the Sea Dogs play, is the speed pitch game.

Everyone wants to see how fast they can throw a ball.

Well, if you're tested your arm strength in the past decade you've likely met and enjoyed talking with Priscilla Hebert.

Nothing keeps the Westbrook native from clocking in at every home game -- not even her 75th birthday!

To show how much she is appreciated, Priscilla's family put together a surprise ceremonial first pitch to give the "Speed Pitch Lady" a chance to throw the baseball.

© 2017 WCSH-TV