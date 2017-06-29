WCSH
Sea Dogs' "Speed Pitch Lady" is not off the radar

June 29, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One of the top attractions at Hadlock Field other than watching the Sea Dogs play, is the speed pitch game. 

Everyone wants to see how fast they can throw a ball. 
 
Well, if you're tested your arm strength in the past decade you've likely met and enjoyed talking with Priscilla Hebert. 
 
Nothing keeps the Westbrook native from clocking in at every home game -- not even her 75th birthday!
 
To show how much she is appreciated, Priscilla's family put together a surprise ceremonial first pitch to give the "Speed Pitch Lady" a chance to throw the baseball. 

