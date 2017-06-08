Close Scarborough softball team advances to semifinals with shutout victory WCSH 4:49 PM. EDT June 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- The Scarborough softball team kept its perfect season alive with an 8-0 win over Gorham in the Class A South quarterfinals. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories James Comey testimony: I was fired because of Russia… Jun. 8, 2017, 4:34 a.m. Sen. King grills Trump intelligence officials Jun. 7, 2017, 6:23 p.m. Distracted driver with unrestrained toddler caught on camera Jun. 7, 2017, 10:07 p.m.
