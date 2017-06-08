WCSH
Close
Breaking News WATCH - James Comey testifies
Close

Scarborough softball team advances to semifinals with shutout victory

WCSH 4:49 PM. EDT June 08, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- The Scarborough softball team kept its perfect season alive with an 8-0 win over Gorham in the Class A South quarterfinals. 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories