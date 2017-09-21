Sale reaches strikeout milestone at Flaherty's expense

Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox pitches to Ryan Flaherty of the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Sept. 20, 2017 (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has become the first AL pitcher in 18 years to record 300 strikeouts in a season.



Sale reached the mark with his 13th strikeout of the game Wednesday night against Baltimore. He fanned Ryan Flaherty to end the eighth inning for No. 300.

Ryan Flaherty went from the Deering High School baseball team in Portland to a professional career with the Baltimore Orioles (Photo: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The last AL pitcher to fan 300 batters in a season was Boston's Pedro Martinez in 1999, when he set a club record with 313.



Sale becomes the 14th different pitcher in the so-called Live Ball Era (1920-present) to total 300 strikeouts in a season.

Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after striking out Ryan Flaherty of the Baltimore Orioles for his 300th strike out of the season to end the eighth inning during the Red Sox 9-0 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Sept. 20, 2017 (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

© 2017 Associated Press