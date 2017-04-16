Runners ready for Marathon Monday

(NEWS CENTER) -- While some of us munch on leftover Easter candy, thousands of athletes are preparing for the 121st running of the Boston Marathon.

The race kicks off Monday in Hopkington, MA at 8:50 a.m. with the mobility impaired start, followed by the men's and women's wheelchair starts and the hand cycle start. The elite women begin at 9:32 a.m., followed by the elite men and wave one of runners at 10 a.m.

CLICK HERE FOR RACE INFORMATION

Mainers have already made their mark this marathon weekend. North Yarmouth native Ben True set a new B.A.A. 5K road race record on Saturday, winning the race in 13:20, 2 seconds better than the previous record he set in 2015.

CLICK HERE FOR A COURSE MAP

If you are planning on watching the marathon, there are rules that the B.A.A. is asking that you follow to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators. You can find out more information by clicking HERE.

