Ring of Honor returns Randy Moss to his Vikings roots

Randy Moss celebrates a touchdown catch in a game against the Cowboys on Nov. 26, 1998 (Photo: Paul Buck/Getty Images)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Get your 84 jerseys out.



The Minnesota Vikings will induct Randy Moss into the team's Ring of Honor during the upcoming season. The team also announced on Wednesday that former receiver Ahmad Rashad will be inducted with Moss in the team's first ceremony since 2013.

Randy Moss played for the Patriots from 2007-2010 (Photo: Rob Tringali/Getty Images)





Moss is one of the most popular players in Vikings history. He electrified a stagnant franchise when he was drafted in 1998 and spent seven record-setting years in purple before being traded to Oakland. Moss returned for four games in 2010, but clashed with coach Brad Childress before being released. His No. 84 jersey continues to be a big seller in Minnesota to this day.



Rashad played seven seasons for the Vikings from 1976-82. He made four Pro Bowls as a Viking.

© 2017 Associated Press