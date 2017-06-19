Retirement looms for former Red Sox hurler

Bronson Arroyo delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park on June 18, 2017 in Cincinnati (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The shortest outing of Bronson Arroyo's season might be the last of his career.

The 40-year-old right-hander was roughed up for five runs and seven hits in just three innings on Sunday as the Los Angeles Dodgers built a seven-run lead before holding on for an 8-7 win over the Cincinnati Reds, who have lost nine straight.

Arroyo (3-6), attempting a comeback this season with his former team after missing 2 1/2 seasons with arm and shoulder problems, including Tommy John surgery and a procedure on his shoulder, revealed after the game that he'd been receiving cortisone shots in his shoulder since spring training.

"We tried to patch it up and it worked for a while, but I've been hit around the yard for a while now," Arroyo said. "Have I thought 'This time might be my last time on the field?' Yeah."

Arroyo, who gave up for nine runs and a career-high 13 hits in his last start at San Diego, planned to meet with manager Bryan Price either late on Sunday or sometime on Monday.

"It's not just a challenge with his stuff," Price said. "It's a physical challenge."

Shown here in a game in Chicago on June 10, 2005, Bronson Arroyo played for the Red Sox from 2003 to 2005, including the championship season of 2004 (Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Logan Forsythe and Justin Turner homered, Kenta Maeda pitched five strong innings and drove in two runs and Kike Hernandez made a spectacular game-saving catch to lift the surging Dodgers to their ninth win in their last 10 games.

"It got a little close for us," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. "Our bullpen has been lights out all year. They put some good at-bats against us. Like I've said, that's a very good offensive club. To get out of here with three (wins) is huge."

Cincinnati nearly rallied all the way back from an 8-1 deficit in the sixth inning. However, Hernandez went back to the left-field wall and made an awkward leaping grab of Joey Votto's attempt at a go-ahead extra-base hit with runners on first and third in the eighth.

Maeda (5-3), in his first appearance since June 9 and first start since June 4, allowed just three hits and one run in five innings to help the Dodgers complete a three-game sweep.

"The team wanted me to be aggressive and pound the zone and that's what happened," Maeda said through an interpreter. "It took some time for me to start again, but I was able to get into a rhythm. I tried to stay aggressive and not change my plan with runners on base."

Scooter Gennett hit a three-run home run, his first since he had a major league record-tying four on June 6, and Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez each added solo shots for the Reds.

Kenley Jansen got the last three outs for his 15th save.

Cincinnati scored more than three runs for the first time in six games, but still extended its longest losing streak of the season. The Reds' skid, their worst since an 11-game streak in May 2016, started with a three-game sweep by the Dodgers in Los Angeles, setting up their first sweep of a season series with Cincinnati since 2006.

The Dodgers scored all of their runs with two outs, including Forsythe's two-run drive in the third inning and Turner's three-run shot in the sixth. Both of those shots reached the upper deck in left field and gave the Dodgers seven homers in the series.

