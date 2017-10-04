Red Sox set playoff pitching rotation

Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox pitches to Ryan Flaherty of the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Sept. 20, 2017 (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) - Left-hander Chris Sale will be followed by Drew Pomeranz for the Boston Red Sox in the first two games of the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros.



Manager John Farrell says there are different scenarios for what's next, but none of them involve David Price as a starter.



Farrell says he's waiting to see how the first two games in Houston go before naming his starters for Games 3 and 4. It's also possible Sale could come back on three days' rest for Game 4. Farrell says that will have to do more with how the first start goes than whether the team is facing elimination.



The Red Sox and Astros open the best-of-five ALDS in Houston on Thursday. Justin Verlander will start for the Astros.

