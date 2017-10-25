Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has knee surgery, likely out for seven months

Sep 18, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia (15) grounds out to third in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Patrick McDermott, Patrick McDermott)

BOSTON, Massachusetts (USA TODAY) -- Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia had another surgery on his left knee, the team announced on Wednesday. The team expects him to return to games in seven months.

Pedroia “underwent a successful cartilage restoration procedure” on the same knee that was operated on last offseason, which addressed a torn meniscus.

Pedroia spent much of the final weeks of the season on the disabled list and played in only 105 games overall in 2017, hitting .293. This was at least the seventh surgery the 34-year-old Pedroia has had over his 12-season MLB career, according to The Boston Globe.

