Red Sox hero Luis Tiant up again for Hall of Fame

Former Boston Red Sox player Luis Tiant waves to the crowd before Game One of the 2013 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park in Boston on Oct. 23, 2013 (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Former stars Steve Garvey, Jack Morris and Tommy John and longtime players' union chief Marvin Miller are among the 10 names on the ballot for a Hall of Fame election next month.



The candidates were announced Monday. Results will be released on Dec. 10 at the baseball winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.



Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Ted Simmons, Luis Tiant and Alan Trammell also are eligible on the Modern Baseball Era ballot, which recognizes those whose biggest contributions came from 1970-87.

The high point of Luis Tiant's tenure with the Boston Red Sox (1971-1978) was his stellar performance in the 1975 World Series (Photo: Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

A 16-person committee will vote, and it takes 75 percent - 12 votes - for election. The committee members will be announced later.



Garvey was a 10-time All-Star first baseman and Morris won 254 times, plus pitched a 10-inning shutout in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series for Minnesota. Tommy John won 288 games over 26 seasons, a career extended by the pioneering elbow surgery that bears his name.



Miller headed the players' union from 1966-82 and will be on the ballot for the seventh time. In 2008, four years before he died, he sent a letter to the Baseball Writers' Association of America saying he didn't want to be considered anymore.

