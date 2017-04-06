Red Claws return to practice after historic win, look to advance in D-League playoffs

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Red Claws have a chance to advance in the D-League playoffs on Monday night, which would be a first for the franchise.

This comes after the team won it's first-ever post season game Tuesday night when it opened its best-of-three series with Fort Wayne.

The series shifts to the Portland Expo Monday night for game two, and the home team hopes there won't be any need for a game three.

