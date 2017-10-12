Red Claws introduce new head coach

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When the Red Claws play their home opener on November third, you'll notice a few changes. They now play in the NBA G-League, not the D-League as it was previously referred to, and there's a new person in charge of leading the team to success this season.

Brandon Bailey was introduced as the Red Claws' new Head Coach on Thursday, replacing Scott Morrison who joined the Celtics' staff as an assistant.

Bailey spent the last six years with the Celtics as a video coordinator and a scout. Officials believe that experience will make his transition here a smooth one.

"You know it's the development league, but we want to win as well," says Bailey. "Developing winning habits is going to help these guys in the future."

Bailey and his family will permanently relocate to Maine late this month.

"I've been here a few times, watching a few games, watching guys like Demetrius Jackson, RJ Hunter, those guys," says Bailey. "Speaking to other coaches throughout the league, they just rave about the attendance here and the fan base here. I'm extremely excited to get started."

Bailey is the fifth head coach in Red Claws franchise history.

