Red Claws can't swat the Swarm, lose by one point at the Expo

Red Claws logo (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In a game that game down to the final seconds the Red Claws could not make the buzzer-beating shot, losing to the Greensboro Swarm 98-97.

Abdel Nadel scored 19 points for the Red Claws while Ryan Kelly, who made his Maine debut, scored a team-high 20 points while reeling in 12 rebounds.

Maine will have a shot at revenge against Greensboro tomorrow night at 7:00 PM down at the Portland Expo.

Copyright 2016 WCSH