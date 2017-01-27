WCSH
Red Claws can't swat the Swarm, lose by one point at the Expo

WCSH 10:33 PM. EST January 27, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In a game that game down to the final seconds the Red Claws could not make the buzzer-beating shot, losing to the Greensboro Swarm 98-97. 

Abdel Nadel scored 19 points for the Red Claws while Ryan Kelly, who made his Maine debut, scored a team-high 20 points while reeling in 12 rebounds. 

Maine will have a shot at revenge against Greensboro tomorrow night at 7:00 PM down at the Portland Expo. 

 

