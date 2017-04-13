Red Claws advance to Eastern Conference finals for first time in franchise history

Red Claws with D League (Photo: WCSH)

(NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Red Claws won their first ever playoff series in dramatic fashion, 124-119, eliminating the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in a decisive Game 3 at the Portland Expo. Maine advances to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time, and will play #1 seed Raptors 905, starting with Game 1 this Sunday at the Portland Expo.

Jalen Jones led Maine with 30 points on 11-15 shooting. Abdel Nader added 26 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, including a crucial dunk down the stretch. Boston Celtics First Round Draft Pick Geurschon Yabusele added 26 points on 10-14 shooting off the bench to go with 9 rebounds. Jordan Mickey, on assignment from the Celtics, added 22 points and 14 boards to go with 4 bocks. Coron Williams added 11 points down the stretch in the win. Fort Wayne was led by Trey McKinney-Jones, who finished with 30 points.

The Red Claws shot 56.3% (45-80) from the floor, 42.3% (11-26) from downtown and 23-30 from the free throw line. Fort Wayne shot 51.1% (47-92) from the field, 25% (6-24) from beyond the arc, and 19-23 from the charity stripe.

The Red Claws will face #1 seed Raptors 905 in the Eastern Conference Finals, starting Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Portland Expo. Games 2 and (if necessary) 3 are Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20 on the road.

