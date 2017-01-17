Portland powers past rival Deering, plus other scores/highlights

(NEWS CENTER) -- In the 224th meeting, the Portland boys basketball team beat its rival from Deering.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dirigo 56, Oak Hill 47
Forest Hills Consolidated 60, Pine Tree Academy 52
Gray-New Gloucester 53, Lake Region 48
Greenville 62, Valley 51
Hall-Dale 58, Mt. Abram 31
Houlton Christian Academy 43, Ashland Community 35
Jonesport-Beals 72, Shead 41
Monmouth Academy 56, Madison Area Memorial 54
Mountain Valley 56, Lisbon 48
North Yarmouth Academy 41, Waynflete 37
Portland 63, Deering 44
Sacopee Valley 35, St. Dominic Regional 34
Yarmouth 91, Wells 63
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Aroostook 40, Van Buren District 17
Deering 53, Noble 51
Hebron Academy 58, Buckfield 34
Kents Hill 29, Islesboro Central 24
North Yarmouth Academy 45, Waynflete 40
Pine Tree Academy 55, Forest Hills Consolidated 46
Valley 28, Greenville 26
Yarmouth 42, Wells 30
