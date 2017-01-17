WCSH
Portland powers past rival Deering, plus other scores/highlights

WCSH 10:21 PM. EST January 17, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- In the 224th meeting, the Portland boys basketball team beat its rival from Deering.
 
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dirigo 56, Oak Hill 47
 
Forest Hills Consolidated 60, Pine Tree Academy 52
 
Gray-New Gloucester 53, Lake Region 48
 
Greenville 62, Valley 51
 
Hall-Dale 58, Mt. Abram 31
 
Houlton Christian Academy 43, Ashland Community 35
 
Jonesport-Beals 72, Shead 41
 
Monmouth Academy 56, Madison Area Memorial 54
 
Mountain Valley 56, Lisbon 48
 
North Yarmouth Academy 41, Waynflete 37
 
Portland 63, Deering 44
 
Sacopee Valley 35, St. Dominic Regional 34
 
Yarmouth 91, Wells 63
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Aroostook 40, Van Buren District 17
 
Deering 53, Noble 51
 
Hebron Academy 58, Buckfield 34
 
Kents Hill 29, Islesboro Central 24
 
North Yarmouth Academy 45, Waynflete 40
 
Pine Tree Academy 55, Forest Hills Consolidated 46
 
Valley 28, Greenville 26
 
Yarmouth 42, Wells 30
 

