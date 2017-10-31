WCSH
Close
Closings Alert 162 closing alerts
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Professional soccer a possibility in Portland

Jessica Gagne, WCSH 6:10 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Could professional soccer come to the Portland area? A team executives is headed here to find out.

The United Soccer League is launching a division three men's professional league than will begin competing in 2019. The group is visiting several markets, and has already traveled to 18 locations in the south and the mid-west.
 
According to a USL spokesperson, a committee will be in Maine on November 10 to meet with local officials and visit potential site locations to learn more about the possibility for a professional team to play in Portland.
 
The party hopes to visit Portland's Fitzpatrick Stadium, Memorial Stadium at Deering High School and Wainwright Sports Complex in South Portland, among others.
 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories