PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Could professional soccer come to the Portland area? A team executives is headed here to find out.
The United Soccer League is launching a division three men's professional league than will begin competing in 2019. The group is visiting several markets, and has already traveled to 18 locations in the south and the mid-west.
According to a USL spokesperson, a committee will be in Maine on November 10 to meet with local officials and visit potential site locations to learn more about the possibility for a professional team to play in Portland.
The party hopes to visit Portland's Fitzpatrick Stadium, Memorial Stadium at Deering High School and Wainwright Sports Complex in South Portland, among others.
