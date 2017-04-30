Paul Pierce bids adieu to NBA

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 30: Paul Pierce #34 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the second half of Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarterfinals at Staples Center at Staples Center on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey, 2017 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, California (NEWS CENTER) -- The Utah Jazz eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers from the NBA playoffs with a 104-91 Game 7 win, and with that, Paul Pierce said goodbye to the game he loves.

The former Celtic tweeted about his retirement saying, "Just wanna say Thanku to all my fans who followed me throughout my career supporting my ups and downs it's been an honor 19yrs wow thankunba."

THANKU TO ALL MY NBA BROTHERS AND SISTERS ASSOCIATED WITH THE GAME A GAME IVE LOVED MY WHOLE LIFE BUT NOW TEADY FOR A NEW CHAPTER STAY TUNED — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

Pierce played for the Celtics for the first 15 years of his career before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He helped the Celtics to their seventeenth championship in 2008 and was a ten-time NBA All-Star.

