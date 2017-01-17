WCSH
Patriots' team captains take the podium ahead of AFC Championship Game

January 17, 2017

FOXBORO, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER) -- On Sunday, the New England Patriots will play in their sixth-straight AFC Championship. 

A win over the Pittsburgh Steelers would send the Patriots to their second Super Bowl in three years. 

As game day gets closer and closer, members of the team are meeting with the media. 

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and team captains Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower and Matthew Slater are all scheduled to take the podium on Wednesday afternoon. 

This story will be updated throughout the day with full interviews. 

