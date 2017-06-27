Patriots quarterback tosses first pitch at Hadlock Field

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a lot of memories come back to him during his visit to Hadlock Field on Tuesday night.

Brissett threw on a Sea Dogs jersey and thought back to his days playing catcher as a kid.

"It's so weird not having pads on and a helmet to throw something," said the Super Bowl LI champion.

Chatting and signing autographs made him think about the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history and said it never gets old talking about it with such passionate fans like the ones that lined up for an autograph at Hadlock Field.

Brissett said he had a chance to explore Portland a little bit and even ate dinner at Duck Fat.

The Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have hosted several Patriots players at Hadlock Field over the past several years including Dion Lewis (2016), Malcolm Butler (2015), Shane Vereen (2014), Rob Ninkovich (2013), Patrick Chung (2012), Rob Gronkowski (2011), and Steve Grogan (2008).

Training camp begins for the Patriots in exactly one month.

