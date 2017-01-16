Patriots' OC McDaniels staying in Foxboro, team preps for Pittsburgh

Tom Brady (12) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) greet each other on the field following the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stew Milne, Stew Milne)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Despite being in running for a head coaching job with the 49ers, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is reportedly staying in Foxboro through next season. McDaniels cited family reasons for the decisions, saying it's not the right time to leave New England.

This decision also allows McDaniels to focus 100% on the Patriots' task at hand -- playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.

