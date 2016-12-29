Wardens tell snowmobilers to watch for thin ice as riding season starts

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Thursday's snowstorm should help more MSA's Bob Meyers called it "the happiest day of the year." Referring to the storm that could open a lot of trails to snowmobiling for the first time this season. But Meyers and Cpl. John MacDonald said the ice in many lakes, ponds and streams still are still not thick enough for safe riding. MacDonald said snowmobilers should check with local people about ice conditions, and be very careful in unfamiliar waters. He also said a layer of snow will obscure the ice and also slow down further freezing.

Besides the ice warning, Meyers said riders need to watch their speed, and not drive and drink. MacDonald told reporters that speed and OUI are or persistent problems, and contribute to a number of accidents.

They advised riders to carry maps, and also an emergency kit, in case they get lost or break down. That kit, they said, should include dry socks, gloves and a wool hat. Also be sure to include a flashlight, snacks, matches and even steel wool, which can be used to help start a fire.

MacDonald also advised riders to carry small ice picks, available in outdoor stores, which can be used to help climb out of the water if a rider does fall through the ice.

Bob Meyers said New Year's typically starts the busy time of the snowmobile season. He predicted "thousand of

