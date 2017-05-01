Bill Green takes a look at the turkey reintroduction program. (Photo: NEWSER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The first of May is a day of celebration around the world, unless you're a turkey.

The spring turkey hunting season goes into full effect across Maine on Monday. The season got off to an early start on Saturday for youth hunters only.

Hunters should have plenty of opportunities to bag a bird. Kelsey Sullivan, a biologist for the Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said, "With a dry spring last year, and a relatively average winter throughout the state, we are seeing good numbers of turkeys in nearly all areas of the state."

Last year's hunt drew over 16,000 hunters into the Maine woods. They came from 44 states and six Canadian provinces.

The spring hunt runs from May 1 to June 3. During that period, hunting is allowed from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset.

A wild turkey permit costs $20. It allows hunters to bag two bearded turkeys in the spring and two more in the fall. Permits can be obtained online by clicking here.

