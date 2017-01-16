Biologists See Bald Eagle Population Resurgence in Maine

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: A bald eagle takes flight high above Derby Lake December 30, 2016 at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge. (Photo By John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Photo: John Leyba, Copyright - 2016 The Denver Post, MediaNews Group.)

GRAY, Maine (NECN) -- After decades of conservation efforts, the bald eagle population is soaring in Maine.

"In the 1970s, we were at an all-time low, with under 30 bald eagle nesting pairs in the entire state," said Maine Audubon biologist Susan Gallo. "Now we have over 500 nesting pairs, and we have around 300 eaglets produced each year in Maine."

Biologists call it a conservation success story. But is the resurgence of the bald eagle now a threat to other, endangered birds?

