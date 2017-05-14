Biddeford's Langevin wins Maine's first 100-mile trail race

(NEWS CENTER) -- Beau Langevin, 37, of Biddeford, won Maine's longest terrain race. The Riverlands 100 around Turner has been billed as Maine's first-ever 100-mile multi-terrain race.

The Riverlands is an official Trail Monster Running event and was sponsored by the Turner Timberland ATV Club.

Langevin completed the race in just less than 18-hours. The maximum time allowed for participants was 32-hours.

This weekend was the fourth time that Langevin has competed in a race this long and arduous.

© 2017 WCSH-TV