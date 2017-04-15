BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Instead of sun bonnets, the signature attire for Easter weekend at the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is a life jacket.
Paddlers put into the water first thing on Saturday morning to brave the rapids along 16.5 miles of waterway between the town of Kenduskeag and Bangor.
This is the 51st running of the annual race, which is organized by the Bangor Dept. of Parks and Recreation.
