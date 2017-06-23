Orono's Jackson Coutts named 2017 'Mr. Baseball'

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Less than one week after becoming a state champion, Orono's Jackson Coutts was crowned once more -- this time as Mr. Baseball.

During Friday's senior all-star games, Coutts heard his name called as he stood besides nine other finalists for the Dr. John Winkin Award.

The award goes to Maine's top senior baseball player.

.@JCoutts17 spoke about the winning such an award like the Dr. John Winkin award #mesports pic.twitter.com/X65YKbQyp7 — Johnny Mehler (@JohnnyBangor) June 23, 2017

Coutts and the Red Riots beat Lisbon in dramatic fashion to capture the programs first state title since 1994.

Coutts will continue his baseball career at the University of Rhode Island in the fall.

