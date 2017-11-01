100 days out: Mainers and the Winter Olympics

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's nearly here! Only 100 days to go until the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

NEWS CENTER's Jessica Gagne caught up with a Mainer who is hoping to compete in the games, and one who is taking on a new Olympic challenge outside of athletics.

Last week on Instagram, Frankie Del Duca of Bethel updated his followers on his Olympic journey: he was not named on the U.S. National Bobsled team roster.

"It stings a little bit to not be named, but it doesn't change a whole lot," Del Duca says.

Del Duca says he is still in the Olympic mix, and is pushing hard every day for the chance to represent Maine and the Country in February. He and his team are working on getting a third U.S. sled qualified for the games.

"We want to win the North America's Cup. We have a crew that's ready to go," says Del Duca. "We are dedicated. We're self funding our way throughout Canada and throughout this tour because we believe we have what it takes and we've shown that."

While Del Duca keeps moving toward his goal, Olympian Julia Clukey is preparing for her trip to Pyeongchang, but for these games, she's not going as an athlete.

"It's a bit of a different feeling," says Clukey. "I am certainly fortunate that I still get to be as involved as I am."

The Augusta native retired from the sport of luge in 2016 after 19 years of competition, including a trip to the Vancouver Olympics in 2010. For the upcoming games, she'll me heavily involved behind the scenes.

"I am going to be doing some work with NBC doing stats for the sliding sports, so I am going to be staying involved that way and providing research on all the sliding sports," Clukey says.

Clukey is also a member of USA luge's board of directors, giving her time to prepare the next generation of luge competitors for what's to come.

"It feels good, and it's an honor, and I am excited to cheer on team USA and support them in any way possible."