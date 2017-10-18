Off season is busy season for Red Sox surgeon

Hanley Ramirez of the Boston Red Sox reacts after a two-run double against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning of game three of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park in Boston on Oct. 8, 2017 (Photo: Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) - The Red Sox say designated hitter Hanley Ramirez and pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez are recovering from offseason surgical procedures.



The team said Tuesday that Ramirez underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left shoulder, and Rodriguez had ligament reconstruction in his right knee. Both surgeries were performed by Dr. James Andrews in Florida.



Rodriguez is expected to return to pitching in six months. The team anticipates Ramirez will be ready in time for the 2018 season.



In his third season with Boston, Ramirez hit .242 and was second on the team with 23 home runs in 133 games. He started 108 games at DH and 17 at first base.



Rodriguez went 6-7 in 24 starts in 2017, missing a total of 40 games with right knee subluxation.

© 2017 Associated Press