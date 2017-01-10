Nor'Easters roar back in final period for win over Bowdoin

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The University of New England scored four unanswered goals in the third period to rally for a 6-4 men's ice hockey win over Bowdoin College in front of a near-capacity crowd of 850 Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) at the Harold Alfond Forum.

The victory pushed UNE over the .500 mark to 6-5-1, while the Polar Bears dropped below at 6-7-0.

Ryan Bloom and Trevor Fleurent notched two goals apiece to pace UNE offensively, while Dmitris Jones and Blaise Healy each added one. The visiting Polar Bears received a goal apiece from Thomas Dunleavy, Brendan Conroy, Mitch Barrington and Cody Todesco.

Down two goals (4-2) after two periods, the Nor'easters took the lead for good with a three-goal barrage during the initial 4:30 of the final frame. Healy scored a power-play goal 46 seconds into the period to slice the deficit to one [WATCH] before Bloom tied the contest at the 3:40 mark. Fleurent would notch another UNE power-play tally just 50 seconds later to give the Nor'easters the lead. He tacked on an empty-net marker in the final minute to complete the scoring.

After UNE's Jones tallied his first collegiate goal at 3:38 of the first to open the scoring [WATCH], Dunleavy and Conroy struck less than four minutes apart to give Bowdoin a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

Bloom scored his first of the afternoon at 8:14 of the second to tie the game (2-2), but Barrington responded for Bowdoin nearly three minutes later to put the Polar Bears back on top. They would double their advantage (4-2) with 1:16 remaining in the stanza on a Todesco marker.

Brady Fleurent dished out three assists for UNE. He, his brother Trevor, and Bloom combined for 11 points on the afternoon.

Tate Sproxton earned the win for UNE, making a total of 31 stops. Erick Wurman and Nathan Conannino split time in goal for Bowdoin. Wurman surrendered two goals and made 13 saves, and Colannino had 17 saves and three goals allowed.

UNE hits the road this Friday for a two-day non-conference swing to New York. The Nor'easters will take on Utica Friday night (7 p.m.) and No. 9 Hobart on Saturday (4 p.m.).

Bowdoin hosts a pair of NESCAC opponents the same two days.

