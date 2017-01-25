What to expect downtown during Super Bowl week

Up to a million people could be visiting the concerts and all the other things to do leading up to the Super Bowl. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Up to a million people could be visiting the concerts and all the other things to do leading up to the Super Bowl.

On Monday, we took a walk around all the events to see just how close they are together. This was done without crowds and traffic downtown.

The space is about 13 football fields' worth, and our walk started at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where the NFL Experience is.

It took three minutes to walk over to the Marriott Marquis which is ground zero and headquarters for the NFL for the Super Bowl.

It was another 3-minute walk to Discovery Green, where in the middle of the park, FOX Sports is setting up its massive set, and NASA crews worked Monday to put up the "Mission to Mars" Future Flight ride, which is a part of the WOW Factor for Super Bowl Live.

Another short walk, and you're fully immersed in Super Bowl Live.

Parking Lot 1 is Houston Live where local artists will be showing off their talents. Parking Lot 2 is for NFL-related events; 3 is for the main stage and 4 is for community events.

This does not include Toyota Center across the street, which during Super Bowl week will host three Rockets games and an MMA fight.

