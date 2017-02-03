Thursday from Houston

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sanford hopes for missing woman's return
-
Jordyn's Journey: The search for help
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Sleeveless at the Super Bowl
-
Soldier Daughter reunion
-
Kerry Rear surveillance footage
-
A taste of Maine in Houston
-
New Hooters restaurant with male servers
-
Sen. Collins overwhelmed with phone calls
-
Police Investigate report of Fundraising Fraud
More Stories
-
Jordyn's Journey: The road to recoveryFeb. 2, 2017, 1:55 p.m.
-
Arrest made in connection with hate crime incident…Feb. 3, 2017, 4:14 p.m.
-
Maine soldier returns home, surprises daughter at schoolFeb. 3, 2017, 2:26 p.m.