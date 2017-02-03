They do exist! Falcons fans found in Maine

(NEWS CENTER) -- It may be hot in Houston, but things are heating up even more here in Maine as Patriots fans prepare for the Super Bowl. And there are a few people in our state cheering for the other side.

FALCONS FAN PHOTOS

We posted a picture of our staff members in Patriots gear and asked if there were any Atlanta fans in Maine willing to come forward. And some actually did! Justin Tarbox Toussaint is from Arundel and said he's a die-hard Falcons fan surrounded by pats fans but he manages. He also claims to have convinced some pats fans to show some love for Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

There was also another Falcons fan that was tagged by a friend. His name is Jeremy Martin. But when we clicks on his Facebook page , it had both Patriots and Falcons gear posted on it. So NEWS CENTER's Jessica Gagne went to find him, and to find out what team his is rooting for. Turns out he has connections to both teams.

"I grew up for the most part of my life down in Atlanta, but both my parents are from Massachusetts," said Martin. "So we were kind of Patriots fans, but then we moved to Atlanta and I became a Falcons fan. Never did I think that they day would come that I would have to chose between the Falcons or the Patriots."

When it came down to it, Jeremy decided to cheer for Atlanta, and predicted the Falcons would win 34-31. But his wife, Julia, will be cheering for the Patriots. It should be a fund Super Bowl Sunday in the Martin house!

