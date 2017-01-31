The Falcons have jokes about Kyle Shanahan losing the playbook

Jan 30, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

HOUSTON -- Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said we all fell for the "oldest trick in the book" by offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

"To leave a fake playbook behind, I'm glad that you guys picked up on that," Quinn said laughing. "Honestly, it was fine. It was resolved rather quickly."

It's funny now. It wasn't on Monday night as fear struck through Shanahan as he realized his backpack was missing from Minute Maid Park, the sight of Opening Night. A San Francisco columnist had accidentally picked it up, thinking it was his own. About a half hour later, he returned it.

“That would have been bad,” Shanahan said in a text message to USA TODAY Sports.

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel told 11Alive he's never had a problem keeping up with his playbook.

"Let me get by bag back here," Gabriel said, pulling his backpack closer to his seat during the team's media availability.

Ryan Schraeder said he would have been in trouble if he had done what Shanahan did.

"If we were to lose a playbook, we have a fine system," he said. "I don't think we'll punish coach at all. We'll let it slide one time."

Fans are convinced the Patriots are behind it.

Belichick was already on page 12... https://t.co/M0trXCAzkT — Ben Stanfield (@Ben_Stanfield) January 31, 2017

Who's to say the reporter didn't take pictures of the plays and sell it to the Patriots?!? Plenty of time! Come on Shanahan! Ugh! https://t.co/76n8L25ITV — Kevin Hemphill (@KHemphill83) January 31, 2017

What do you expect when you have to face the Patriots in the postseason? Weird stuff happens. #Deflategate #Spygate #Shanagate

