The Falcons' DJs need credit for team's Super Bowl run

When it comes to managing his team in a Super Bowl, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn seems to have figured something out.

His approach is as simple as keeping things the same.

He wants his players to feel at home in Houston, as if they were at Flowery Branch where the "DQ" culture change has seemed to pay off for the Falcons.

This isn’t new for Quinn. It's always all about routine. On Tuesday, just five days before facing the Patriots in the league title game, it was just another day in front of the media to him.

Even outside at practice, things remain constant. Quinn is known for his vast musical repertoire. He has the tunes that play over the speakers down to a science.

“There is a byproduct for the music. The first part is, one, we want the beats to be fast so we can feel that energy, over 150 beats per minute to get rolling,” Quinn said. “The second part of that is we knew where we were going to play to get our crowd into it. We want noise to be available for the defense, and then offensively where that verbal and nonverbal communication can take place within the offense and the defense. Each week, somebody was going to have to deal with some crowd noise.”

The players love the vibe Quinn's playlist brings, and if there’s a song they don’t like, they’ll make sure Quinn knows.

“It’s been a big job to fill, to be a DJ, “ Quinn said, adding that the DJs are really just part of the team’s staff. "You definitely get some critics out there amongst the 63 guys on the field and the coaches.”

“It just puts people in a good mood, man,” receiver Taylor Gabriel said. “It kind of relaxes us, and I feel like that’s been a big part of us going throughout the season because playing through that noise and the crowd noise, things like that.”

But it's bigger than getting “jacked” to some good music. It's also about the message Quinn wants to get across to his players. He doesn't just accomplish doing that with the music, but also by plastering his inspirational "catch phrases" on T-shirts for the team.

Just about every week, there’s a new shirt the players are wearing. The team will debut a new one this week.

“The running backs coach, he has a picture of him that says ‘Let’s get ready to ride, dog.' And that was his saying that he’s always saying,” Gabriel explained. “So everyone got a T-shirt of that this week.”

Quinn knows how to get his players to buy in. It’s worked out well enough to push his team to a Super Bowl.

