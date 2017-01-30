Patriots arrive in Houston for Super Bowl LI

The New England Patriots have arrived in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI on Sunday. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - The New England Patriots have arrived in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

The four-time Super Bowl champions touched down at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Monday afternoon. A police escort then brought them to the JW Marriott in the Galleria area.

The Atlanta Falcons, who are making their second Super Bowl appearance, arrived on Sunday.

The Patriots will practice at the University of Houston this week. The Falcons are set to practice at Rice University.

