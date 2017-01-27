Mainer battling cancer gets trip of a lifetime to Super Bowl LI

Justin Perry, of Wells, has been battling a rare form cancer since he was diagnosed in 2013. He just found out he was given an all-expenses paid trip to Super Bowl 51 in Houston.

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Wells who is battling a rare form of cancer recently received word that he will be traveling to Super Bowl LI (51) between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

Justin Perry just finished his last radiation session at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Wednesday, and received a package worth $17,000 for a trip for him and one guest to go to Houston for the big game.

"Now I have a really hard decision to make," said Perry. "I don't know if I should bring my dad or my wife."

Perry is set to leave on Super Bowl Sunday.

