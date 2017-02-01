Maine tries on Texas for size

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — Since the teams are busy, we had some time to break off and get a taste of the Texas scene.

We pulled into a shop called The Boot Barn, and knew immediately we had to do a Pretty Woman fashion montage. We each had our own sales and fashion gurus, picking out the best styles to really represent the South.

It all starts with the boots.

A pair for me with fringe, because that's "really in style right now," plus it's that much more fun when you're line dancing.

While we're on the topic, did you know that a boot with a rubber sole is great for walking where we come from – on icy sidewalks – but will only slow you down when it comes to dancing?

You do now.

I topped my look off with a brightly colored dress and a long vest (also covered in fringe) and a straw hat.

Johnny was styled with only the best ostrich skin boots, a pair of wranglers and a black leather vest.

The cowboy hat fitting took a few tries; because without the perfect fit, it's hard to tip your hat to say hello.

Lee started with a pair of boots made from eel. (He wants you to know that's Lee spelled backward.)

A perfect fit all around, topped off with a pair of bedazzled jeans, a red, white and blue shirt and of course, his very own cowboy hat.

When in Rome, or in this case Texas, we had a local teach us a line dance, concluding our immersion into Texan culture — or at least the stereotypical look of a Texan.

