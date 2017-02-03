Lewiston's legendary lineman enjoying life in Texas

MONTGOMERY, Texas (NEWS CENTER) -- Lewiston native Gerry Raymond has done things that not many other football players born and raised in Maine have done.

Raymond was a legendary lineman for the Blue Devils football team in high school and is the only lineman to ever win the Fitzpatrick Trophy, an award that goes to Maine's top senior high school football player.

In 1982, he was drafted by the New York Giants becoming one of just a handful of Maine-born players to be selected by an NFL team.

His career was cut short due to knee injuries, but he is happy with where life has taken him. He is currently finding success living in Texas, working as the Vice President of Sales for Rooms To Go, a furniture company with stores throughout Texas.

