Head meteorologist or head coach?

Between the hood, the scowl and the monotone, Todd nails his impression of Bill Belichick (Photo: Kmack, Michael)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Todd Gutner usually keeps his forecasts friendly, but not on Friday.

The bad attitude he brought to the MORNING REPORT was inspired by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Todd used the Super Bowl this weekend as an excuse to model his delivery of the forecast on Belichick's surly demeanor during press conferences.

Between the hoodie, the scowl and the monotone, Todd nailed all of the basics of his impression. But if there's one thing he failed to convey, it's the fear that Belichick instills in his opponents...and we're okay with that.

Copyright 2017 WCSH