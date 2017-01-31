Former Black Bear plays big role for Texans' front office

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — Brian Gaine played football at the University of Maine in the mid-1990s.

Once he left Maine, Brian spent a couple of seasons on NFL practice squads, then moved into front office roles once Bill Parcells took a liking to him.

After 18 years of scouting and front office work, Brian is currently the director of player personnel for the Houston Texans. He still has a very strong bond with the state of Maine.

