Ensuring good cell service during Super Bowl 51

HOUSTON- Fans with phones in hand expect to “score” good service during Super Bowl festivities.

“I can call my brother now, he can look at me in person, face to face,” said fan Carl Roberts. “That’s the way I like it.”

Roberts says his signal’s been weak at big events before.

“There’s nothing you can do about that,” said Roberts. “Too many people are in one place.”

Communications companies have taken unprecedented steps to make sure selfies, texts, tweets, snaps, or simple phone calls happen without a hitch in the coming week and a half.

“We’ve worked on this network since 2015 developing the plan,” said AT&T area manager Frank Jackowski.

He says AT&T’s plan alone includes more than $40 million in upgrades, like a rooftop antenna he showed us blocks from Discovery Green and the GRB.

“The more users you have on a network, the more bandwith it takes up,” said Jackowski. “Hence we came out here and added more channels, more layers so we can carry even more.”

In addition to portable cells on wheels, or COWS, hundreds of cell sites have been upgraded across Houston.

Connectivity from NRG stadium to downtown will forever be better, providers say, because of Super Bowl 51.

