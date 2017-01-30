Drive For Five Day 1 Recap: Flights, opening night and a Mainer at media day

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — This is the seventh time I have covered media day at the Super Bowl, and it was different than every one …

It's always crazy – there's always something to see, something bizarre – but this time, for the first time, it featured one of our state's own.

Trevor Bates played high school football in Maine, at Westbrook. Then he went on to play at the University of Maine. And tonight, he walked onto the stage in front of thousands of people and celebrated the accomplishment of making it to the Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots.

Trevor might be on the practice squad, he may not get to play in the games, but he is a key member of this program. He is a multi-time practice player of the week, and the guys seem to genuinely love having him around.

It was great to see one of "our own" enjoying the magical moment that Super Bowl week can bring.

-Lee

MOBILE USERS - CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY

Copyright 2016 WCSH