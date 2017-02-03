Don Crisman hopes 51st trip to Super Bowl ends with a Patriots win

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — I first met Don Crisman in 2001 when I covered my first Super Bowl. The Kennebunk native was well into his "Never Missed a Super Bowl Club" career.

Now, as Super Bowl LI approaches, Don is far more well known. He has been in national commercials and walks around the media center shaking hands and sharing stories with the masses.

After Super Bowl 50, the now 80-year-old said he was probably going to call it quits, but since the Patriots are in, he came back for 51.

Don and his daughter Susan plan to do a lot of cheering come Sunday night, and while he claims this will now likely be the last Super Bowl for him, he has already mentioned that he’s checking out the scene in Minnesota for next year, just in case…

