Bill Belichick: fashion icon?

Cutting off the sleeves of his shirts works for Bill Belichick, so why not give it a try on the MORNING REPORT? (Photo: Kmack, Michael)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shows his intensity on the football field by cutting off the sleeves of his shirts, but that fashion choice doesn't have quite the same effect behind the desk of the MORNING REPORT.

Sharon, Lee and Todd may have let their excitement for the Super Bowl this weekend get the better of them. They each took a pair of scissors to the sleeves of their jackets on Friday morning. By the time they were done, their bare arms stood out as a show of solidarity with the Patriots.

But after seeing their handiwork, everyone seemed to agree that they can't pull off the look quite as well as Coach Belichick.

