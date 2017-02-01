A videogame has been eerily right about the Super Bowl. Here's who it says will win this year

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 to win Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Getty Images via CNBC)

(CNBC/Chris Morris) — The Atlanta Falcons may not be flying high at the end of Super Bowl LI. Electronic Arts' "Madden NFL 17" has made its annual prediction about the big game — and the video game forecasts the New England Patriots will come out on top by a score of 27-24.

While it might be easy to shrug off a video game simulation, it's worth noting that the long-running franchise has proven especially prescient in the 13 years it has been rolling out a prediction, correctly picking the winner nine times — and in 2015 it perfectly predicted both the final score and the final play.

Here's how this year's game will play out, per the simulation. The Falcons will draw first blood, scoring during the first quarter after running back Tevin Coleman takes a pass from the backfield 15 yards into the end zone. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will quickly respond, with a 38-yard play action pass to Chris Hogan for a touchdown.

The second quarter will see the Falcons gain another touchdown, after a deep pass to wide receiver Julio Jones puts them in position, while the Patriots will be limited to a field goal, making the score 17-10 at the half.

By the time Lady Gaga's done with her performance, though, the Patriots are going to be hungry, with the offense scoring both a touchdown and a field goal in the third quarter and the defense finally finding a way to shut down Atlanta QB Matt Ryan.

Read the full story at CNBC.com

Copyright 2017 CNBC